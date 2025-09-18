MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle
MELTRIC, an American manufacturer of switch-rated and standard-duty plugs and receptacles, announced the official launch of P66–a safe, high-powered, and highly durable electrical connection engineered for mobile electrification in harsh and demanding industrial environments.
Rated to deliver up to 660 amps at 1,100 volts alternating current and 1,500 volts direct current, P66 features IP66/IP67 ingress protection, IK10 impact resistance, and multiple built-in safety and control options, along with flexible installation configurations, making it one of the most rugged and versatile electrical connection solutions in the MELTRIC product portfolio.
P66 is fit for industries where safety, performance, and uptime are critical:
- Mining, Oil & Gas, and Fracking
- Ports, Shipyards, and Shore Power
- Heavy Equipment and Power Generation
- Military and Civil Engineering
- Data Centers, Modular, and Power Sources
P66 features:
- Magnetic Reed Switch Pilot Circuit
- 8-Auxiliary Bundle (10 A)
- Neutral Terminal
- Cord-to-Cord Connectivity
- Reversible Drawbar Mechanism
- Straight (180°) and Right-Angle (90°) Configurations
- On-Device Lock-Together
- Copper-Free Aluminum and Stainless Steel Construction
Starting September 18, 2025, P66 is available through MELTRIC authorized distributors and representatives.