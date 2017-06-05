Marine Link
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

MSC Cruises Welcomes Meraviglia

June 5, 2017

Photo: MSC Cruises

Photo: MSC Cruises

 The Switzerland-based MSC Cruises welcomed its new giant, MSC Meraviglia, first in a new class of ships.

 
MSC Cruises officially christened its newest cruise ship, the MSC Meraviglia, in a ceremony led by the ship’s godmother, Sophia Loren, last week in Le Havre.
 
MSC Meraviglia is the company’s new flagship and the 13th addition to the MSC Cruises fleet, as well as the first new MSC Cruises ship due to come into service under the cruise line’s new investment plan.
 
At 171,598 GRT and with guest capacity of 5,714, MSC Meraviglia is the biggest ship to be built by a European ship owner, MSC Cruises and also the biggest ship to come into service in 2017 .  
 
“We have an ambitious vision for the future and MSC Meraviglia marks the start of a new era for our Company,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman. “For this reason, this evening is an extremely proud moment for all of us at MSC Cruises as we see the first of our next-generation ships being named.”
 
