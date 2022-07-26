Merchant Vessel Loses Power in Somali Waters

A merchant vessel was towed to safety after losing power in heavy seas off the coast of Somalia.

On July 19, the EU's counter-piracy forces EU NAVFOR ATALANTA received a request for assistance from the Somali Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation after the Tanzania-registered merchant ship Anatolian suffered a complete propulsion and power plant failure, and was without food or fresh water. At the same time, ATALANTA assets were granted permission to enter Somali territorial waters.

For about a week, the Anatolian was dead in water in heavy seas in the Gulf of Aden, north of Puntland coast. Earlier, a commercial tugboat refused to assist due to adverse weather conditions and the heavy sea state. Attempts by the crew and a navy ship to repair the engine and electricity system failed and in the meantime, ATALANTA unit ESPS Numancia and another international naval unit provided food and drinking water to the Anatolian crew.

On July 21, once sea conditions improved, the Spanish frigate Numancia started to tow the stricken ro-ro-ship to the Somali port of Bosasso, maintaining permanent communication with the Federal and local Somali authorities.

The Numancia and Anatolian arrived to Bosasso on the morning of July 22, and the ATALANTA ship made a smooth transfer of responsibilities to the local port authorities.