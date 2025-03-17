Marine Link
Merger: Hendrik Veder Group (HVG) and Dutch Steel Fabricators (DSF)

March 17, 2025

Hendrik Veder Group (HVG) and Dutch Steel Fabricators (DSF) consolidate, creating a company active in the Offshore, Maritime, and Commercial Construction sectors. Credit: Hendrik Veder Group

After several years of collaboration, Hendrik Veder Group (HVG) and Dutch Steel Fabricators (DSF) are consolidating, creating a  “one-stop-shop” for lifting and rigging solutions. Two companies within the DSF Group—Gouda Constructie and Breda Constructie—will collaborate with HVG to offer an expanded range of lifting and rigging solutions to clients in the Offshore and Maritime industries. Customers will benefit from a fully integrated package of solutions, covering everything from design to installation.

