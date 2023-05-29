Methanol Institute Publishes Guide to Methanol as a Marine Fuel

The Methanol Institute (MI) has published the first comprehensive guide to methanol as a marine fuel.

“Marine Methanol Future-Proof Shipping Fuel” includes sections that address regulatory drivers, environmental performance, engines and fuel systems, bunkering, handling and safety characteristics, costs and pricing, availability and feedstocks for conventional and renewable product. Also included are case studies on first movers including AP Moller-Maersk, Waterfront Shipping, Proman Stena Bulk and the conversion of ropax ferry Stena Germanica.

The orderbook for methanol fuelled ships has grown rapidly with owners and operators specifying the fuel for use on ships from the largest container ships to small pilot boats. In between is the growing fleet of methanol carriers, bunker tankers, bulk carriers, heavy lift vessels, cruise ships, ferries and superyachts.

Approved for use as fuel under the IMO’s IGF Code, the momentum for methanol as fuel has increased as studies, analysis and guidance - much of it supported by the Methanol Institute - has been published. This includes early guidance for bunkering operations developed with Lloyd’s Register and subsequent work with the ports of Shanghai, Singapore and Rotterdam.

Propulsion systems include two-stroke main engines, four stroke units, and fuel cells using methanol for conversion to hydrogen. Main engine manufacturers report considerable order backlogs and are developing ever larger, higher capacity units. Studies and pilots continue to prove the effectiveness of converting smaller main engines to methanol operations.

“Methanol has staked a significant claim to be among the serious fuel choices for vessel designers, owners and operators looking to make a start on their transition to sustainable operations,” said MI Chief Executive Officer Greg Dolan. “While there won’t be a single decarbonization solution, it is clear that methanol has advantages that combine to provide a pathway to lower carbon and ultimately carbon-neutral operations; This report provides a clear roadmap for this journey.”



