Meyer Turku Christens Finnish Border Guard Patrol Vessel

The construction of the Finnish Border Guard’s two multipurpose offshore patrol vessels, ordered from Meyer Turku, has proceeded to the traditional christening ceremony carried out in equipping stage. On Friday, August 22, 2025, the first vessel was christened Karhu. The christening was carried out by the vessel’s godmother, Mrs Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

The ceremony took place in the shipyard Uudenmaan Työvene, where the vessel will be equipped. The ship will be delivered to its owner in winter 2026. Minister of the Interior, Mari Rantanen, and the Chief of the Finnish Border Guard, Vice Admiral Markku Hassinen, attended the event as representatives of the customer, while the CEO of Meyer Turku, Casimir Lindholm represented the supplier.

The Finnish Border Guard’s operational capability in the open sea is, for a significant part, based on continuous operation and preparedness of the multifunctional offshore patrol vessels. The new low-emission and energy-efficient offshore patrol vessels will be at sea for approximately 330 days of the year. The order for two multipurpose offshore patrol vessels is the most extensive individual investment in the Finnish Border Guard’s history.