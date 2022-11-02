Meyer Turku Delivers Cruise Ship Carnival Celebration

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku on Wednesday delivered the liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled cruise ship Carnival Celebration to Carnival Cruise Line.

Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, describes this ship's handover as special in many ways: "First of all, the ship is dedicated to the 50 years of Carnival Cruise Line. Second, Carnival Celebration will begin service immediately after the handover, which tells us that the demand for cruises, and therefore for cruise ships, is truly recovering.” He continues: "I feel great pride in being able to see how my team at the Meyer Turku shipyard and the whole Finish maritime network have once again managed to realize such a complex project in such a short time."

“We have so many reasons to celebrate now that Carnival Celebration has joined as the 25th ship in our fleet. Now, more guests will experience all that our innovative Excel-class has brought to cruising,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “She represents the culmination of our 50th Birthday while also shining a light on our bright future with so much more excitement to come!”

Like its sister ship Mardi Gras, also built at the Meyer Turku shipyard, Carnival Celebration has six themed areas that offer passengers choice of experiences and tastes. One of Carnival Celebration's specialties is the roller coaster built on the ship's roof.

Carnival Celebration will depart on her first customer cruise from Southampton on November 6.

Length: 344 m

Width: 42 m

Gross tonnage: 182,800

Passengers: 5,374

Crew: 1,735

Flag state: Panama