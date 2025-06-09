Meyer Turku Invests in Sustainable Shipbuilding with Energy Efficient Heating

Meyer Turku continues to push the boundaries of sustainable shipbuilding with the adoption of central heating for ships under construction. Traditionally, oil-burning stoves have been used for heating during colder months, but with the introduction of a water-based central heating system, reductions in emissions and costs have been achieved.

The transition to central heating was first explored in late 2023, leading to infrastructure upgrades that enabled the deployment of a movable water-based heating system aboard vessels. Since its implementation in late autumn 2024, this system has replaced approximately 428 cubic meters of oil, cutting CO2 emissions by around 1,042 tons by early March 2025.

Beyond environmental benefits, this shift also brings substantial cost savings due to the higher efficiency and lower expense of district heating compared to oil-based solutions. Looking ahead, Meyer Turku aims to expand this system throughout ships under construction, with a long-term goal of eliminating oil-based heating entirely.

Meyer Turku is also enhancing overall energy efficiency at the shipyard through several key initiatives: