Meyer Werft Delivers Silver Nova to Silversea Cruises

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft announced it has delivered the new environmentally advanced cruise ship Silver Nova to Royal Caribbean's luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises.

"We are very pleased to once again deliver a ship that will set new standards on the way to climate-neutral cruising. With the propulsion system, a combination of LNG, fuel cell system and batteries, the ship has the best possible measures to reduce emissions," said Jan Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft.

A fuel cell system will be used on board to supplement the liquefied natural gas (LNG) engines and will later be able to supply the entire hotel operation. Pollutant emissions during berthing times in port are thus completely avoided. In addition, a battery system increases the overall efficiency of the ship by absorbing peak loads, significantly reducing fuel consumption. A newly developed Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS) converts waste on board into thermal energy, further increasing the vessel's efficiency.

Silversea's 12th ship ,Silver Nova is 243 meters long, 30 meters wide and accommodates 728 guests in 364 spacious suites across 13 categories—the most suite categories in Silversea’s history—including a new generation of premium suites on the ship’s aft.

“Innovation drives our mission to provide the best vacations, responsibly, and Silver Nova embodies this commitment in every way. This stunning ship revolutionizes ultra-luxury cruising and represents an important step on our sustainability journey,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

“Silver Nova embodies the vision of our brand and the evolution of our fleet, demonstrating the extent to which our guests are benefitting from our brand being part of Royal Caribbean Group,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea. “Silver Nova introduces an industry-leading approach to sustainability, an unprecedented openness to the world, and an entirely new take on luxury at sea.”

Silver Nova is scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage on August 14, sailing round-trip from Fusina (Venice) over seven days. The ship will then cross the Atlantic to the U.S., undertaking voyages in the Caribbean and Central America, before embarking upon on the 71-day South American on January 4, 2024.