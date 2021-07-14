Meyer Werft Floats Out AIDAcosma

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has floated out its latest newbuilding, the liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered AIDAcosma, for Carnival's AIDA Cruises.

The 337-meter-long vessel is the sister ship of the AIDAnova, which Meyer Werft completed in 2018 as the world's first cruise ship to run entirely on LNG.

Having left Meyer Werft's covered building dock II (Hall 6), the newbuild is now moored at the outfitting pier in the shipyard harbor, where the masts and funnel will be lifted onto the ship by crane and assembled, and the interior outfitting will be completed. Upon completion, the ship will then embark on the Ems passage to complete the technical and nautical sea trials.

AIDAcosma, like its sister ship AIDAnova, is equipped with low-emissions LNG engines from Caterpillar / MaK. Other features that help to boost energy efficiency include heat recovery, electric motors, LED lighting, a ship automation and glazing system, optimized and biocide-free underwater coatings for drag reduction and weight optimization in the selection of materials.