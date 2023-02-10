Michelin's WISAMO Wing Sail System Gets DNV Approval

DNV has awarded an approval in principle for Michelin's WISAMO wing sail system, which is the first AiP to have been awarded to an inflatable wing sail design. The WISAMO wing sail system is currently being installed for testing on the DNV-classed MN Pelican ro-ro cargo vessel.

An Approval in Principle is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized. The AIP is typically carried out at an early stage of a project to confirm its feasibility towards the project team itself, company management, external investors, or future regulators.

The WISAMO sail is an inflatable, retractable, automated wing sail that can be installed on commercial vessels and pleasure boats. It was first introduced in 2021. The sail is automated with a system developed by Michelin R&D and is retractable for access into ports and under bridges.

The initial tests of a WISAMO sail were carried out on a sailing yacht. Currently, the 100 m2 system is being installed on the MN Pelican.

The 155-meter-long, 8,600 dwt Compagnie Maritime Nantaise ro-ro cargo vessel, operates under charter to Brittany Ferries and sails between Poole, Great Britain, and Bilbao, Spain. This will allow testing of the system under commercial maritime navigation conditions. The certificate presentation with a model of the installation on the MN Pelican. From L to R (Davis Bertrand, Key Account Manager - DNV, Gildas Quemeneur, CEO - WISAMO, Edouard Leveau, Technical Manager - Maritime Nantaise) ©DNV

Gildas Quemeneur, Initiative Leader at Michelin, said the AiP was an important step forward in the further development of the solution aimed to contributing to maritime transport decarbonization.

"We are now ready for the wing sail usage on MN Pelican Ro-Ro that will allow experimental tests in heavy maritime conditions. All returns of experience will now contribute to building the larger WISAMO wing sail," Quemeneur said.

“For the maritime industry to reach the ambitious decarbonization targets that have been set by regulators and increasing demanded by stakeholders, we need to look to enabling technologies that can boost vessel performance, reduce fuel use, and enhance sustainability,” said Hasso Hoffmeister, Senior Principal Engineer at DNV Maritime. “This is why we are seeing a growing interest in WAPS for owners where the combination of compliance strategy, vessel type, and route offer potential benefits.

"However, as with every novel technology, acceptance and uptake can only grow from a foundation of trust, supported by rigorous, trusted and evolving technical standards. We are very pleased to award Michelin this AiP and look forward to working with them as the project progresses.”



