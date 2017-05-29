LNG: New Milestone for MAN Rollo

MAN Rollo will provide the crane vessel Werkendam with three LNG generator sets.

International marine and offshore contractor Van Oord is currently building the ship at Neptune Shipyards in Hardinxveld-Giessendam. It is the first LNG powered vessel for both the yard and Van Oord.

Engine supplier MAN Rollo is a pioneer when it comes to sustainable propulsion. Karel Schuurman, Sales Manager Marine Engines at MAN Rollo says, "We want to make a difference in the market for environmentally friendly applications. Our knowledge and experience in gas engines will certainly contribute to the acceptance of LNG in the maritime industry. Van Oord chose our LNG generator sets for the hybrid propulsion of the Werkendam. That is an acknowledgment of our leading role in this area. "

Together the three generator sets will provide a power supply of 1.425KW. A LNG storage tank of 38m3 will be placed on the rear deck. This ensures enough fuel to sail and operate for two weeks without stopping to refuel.

The Werkendam is the first LNG powered ship to be delivered by Neptune. "This new propulsion created new challenges especially in terms of space because of the LNG tank and the additional safety features (Emergency Shutdown System, ESD). Together with MAN Rollo we've been able to solve these issues effectively," according to Michiel Buné, Project Manager at Neptune Shipyards.

For Van Oord, energy efficiency is one of the spearheads of the company's sustainability agenda. With this investment, Van Oord hopes to gain experience with LNG-powered ships.

The three LNG generator sets that MAN Rollo will deliver to Van Oord is the company’s second LNG order. Previously, MAN Rollo provided three identical LNG generator sets for the environmentally friendly ferry Helgoland operated by shipping company Cassen Eils. The ferry has been in service successfully for almost 1.5 years.