Minerva Bunkering Announces Carbon Offsets Offering

Minerva Bunkering said it launched a new offering enabling customers to mitigate carbon emissions associated with the bunker fuel they consume. With each transaction, Minerva retires verified carbon offset certificates in an equal and offsetting amount to the emissions value of the bunker fuel as calculated per the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) published emissions factors.

“Our global client base of ship owners and operators is increasingly seeking to reduce the emissions intensity of their operations as well as provide carbon-neutral freight services to their own customers. Minerva is committed to accelerating the industry’s transition to a low carbon future, and by leveraging Mercuria’s expertise in emissions trading, we have developed an efficient solution that is available today,” said Minerva CEO, Tyler Baron.

The offering utilizes offsets certified by international standards bodies including the ICAO’s CORSIA, Verified Carbon Standard, REDD+, Gold Standard, and the American Carbon Registry.

Client reporting includes offset quantification, evidence of certificate retirement from third-party registries, and unique serial numbers linking each certificate to detailed source project information.