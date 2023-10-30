Miros Cloud Home App Gets Weather Forecast Layers

Miros, a global ocean insights specialist, said Monday it had advanced its offering to the maritime sector by integrating weather forecast layers into its Miros Cloud Home solution (miros.app).

"The new version of Miros Cloud Home incorporates popular weather forecasting conditions from Windy with its proprietary accurate real-time wave, current, and weather measurements, bridging the gap between actual measurements and weather projections," Miros said.

According to Miros, the solution offers maritime professionals access to "an extensive range of forecast map layers visually animated on a global scale to customize their user experience and receive valuable insights into current and future weather conditions."

"Weather conditions significantly impact the daily operations at sea and maintenance of the offshore equipment. By integrating forecast data with real-time measurements in one single application, maritime professionals can make decisions based on a holistic understanding of the situation without switching between many applications. This results in the optimization of offshore activities, increased safety, and an improvement in project efficiency," Miros explained. Credit: Miros

According to Miros, the platform provides 17 interactive map layers that allow users to visualize factors such as wind, waves, and currents, utilizing various forecast models. Using an interactive menu, users can access short-term or long-term predictions for up to 10 days of future conditions to explore how these are likely to evolve.

Aurelia Paraschiv, Miros’ IoT product manager, said: “The update to our offering in Miros Cloud Home supports daily offshore operations because it empowers users not only to plan ahead based on forecast predictions but also to make timely decisions by staying informed with the real-time sea state and weather conditions. With both datasets now under one umbrella, decision-makers are instantly granted a holistic view of offshore conditions.

“This synergy to weather visualization data ensures that planning for activities can be conducted safely and efficiently, facilitating a reduction in maintenance time and cancelled trips.”

According to Miros, its Miros Cloud Home provides decision-makers across offshore operations, offshore wind, oil and gas, ports, and coastal and shipping sectors with "powerful and intuitive applications to make informed decisions and revolutionize how people interact with wave and weather information."