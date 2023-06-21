Marine Link
MISC Group, WinGD Ink Deal on Ammonia Engines

June 21, 2023

Copyright molekuul.be/AdobeStock

Malaysia's MISC Group signed an agreement to develop ammonia engines for ships, marking a step towards zero-emission shipping operations, the company said.

MISC-owned AET and Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM) have signed an agreement with WinGD to develop engines for ammonia dual-fuelled vessels, a first for deep-sea vessels, MISC said in a statement.

ALAM also signed an agreement with shipping classification society DNV for the training, research and development of maritime professionals to meet workforce needs for a low- and zero-carbon pathway.

