MISC Orders LNG Dual-Fuel Suezmax Pair in Fleet Renewal Drive

MISC Group said has signed shipbuilding contracts for two LNG dual-fuel Suezmax tankers through its petroleum and product shipping arm AET, marking a further step in its fleet renewal and energy transition strategy.

The vessels will operate under long-term time charter party agreements, which the company said will strengthen financial resilience and support disciplined growth. The additions expand MISC’s global dual-fuel fleet, giving the group dual-fuel capability across all tanker segments it operates, including Aframaxes, shuttle tankers, Suezmaxes and very large crude carriers.

MISC said the orders reflect continued investment in cleaner, more energy-efficient shipping solutions and its commitment to supporting lower-carbon maritime operations in line with global net-zero goals.

In April 2024, the Group moved into ammonia dual-fuel capability with the signing of a time charter for a series of Aframax tankers. The initiatives form part of what the company describes as a dual-fuel pathway, using LNG as a transitional solution while preparing for future ammonia-fuelled operations.

“Today our fleet stands at 106 vessels. With the addition of these two LNG dual-fuel Suezmax tankers, MISC Group will have 21 newbuilds progressing through its fleet renewal pipeline and scheduled to enter our fleet over the next two to three years.

“This represents one of the most extensive and forward-leaning renewal cycles in our history, reflecting a strategy that extends well beyond modernization. It is a deliberate strategy to strengthen long-term cashflow resilience and rejuvenate our portfolio with newer and more energy efficient vessels, ensuring sustained value creation for our shareholders,” said Zahid Osman, President & Group CEO, MISC Group.