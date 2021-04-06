MISC Takes Delivery of VLEC Seri Elbert

MISC Berhad (MISC) has taken delivery of its sixth Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) – Seri Elbert, from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea. Seri Elbert and her sister vessels - Seri Everest, Seri Erlang, Seri Emei, Seri Emory and Seri Emperor are a series of second generation VLECs – all of which were acquired by MISC from Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (STL) in July 2020.

See related story on Seri Everest, one of Maritime Reporter & Engineeering News' Great Ships of 2020

Mr. Yee Yang Chien, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of MISC said, “We are excited and pleased that Seri Elbert, MISC’s sixth VLEC was delivered safely today. Our sincere appreciation to our charterer, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. Ltd. for their trust and confidence in us. This notable accomplishment is a culmination of hard work and dedication of various teams at sea and shore, from the inception point of this project up till the delivery of Seri Elbert.”

“We will continue to make great strides as we go on to serve the global ethane market. Our VLECs play a prominent role in addressing the need for large capacity ethane carriers in the supply chain. At present, MISC is the owner of the largest VLECs of its kind in the world with Eaglestar as the appointed shipmanager of all six VLECs. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the Master and crew of Seri Elbert, fair winds and following seas for their journey ahead,” he added.

The 98,000 cbm Seri Elbert and her five sister vessels are on a long-term charter to STL. These six VLECs signify MISC’s entry into China and its position as the largest operator of VLEC's in the niche and growing market of moving ethane globally.