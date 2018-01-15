Marine Link
Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Two Missing after Ship Sinks in South China Sea

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 15, 2018

Image: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Image: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that a ship sank in South China Sea on Friday, 11 out of 13 crew were rescued and two remained missing.

 
According to the survivors, there were 13 crew on board the sunken vessel. Two persons are still unaccounted for. 
 
MPA has been providing navigational broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity to report any sightings of persons overboard and to navigate with caution in the vicinity of the incident. 
 
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has also deployed one Super Puma helicopter and one Fokker-50 maritime patrol aircraft to support the search and rescue operation.
 
MPA is coordinating the ongoing search and rescue operation with the Malaysian and Indonesian authorities.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News