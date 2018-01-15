Two Missing after Ship Sinks in South China Sea

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that a ship sank in South China Sea on Friday, 11 out of 13 crew were rescued and two remained missing.

According to the survivors, there were 13 crew on board the sunken vessel. Two persons are still unaccounted for.

MPA has been providing navigational broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity to report any sightings of persons overboard and to navigate with caution in the vicinity of the incident.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has also deployed one Super Puma helicopter and one Fokker-50 maritime patrol aircraft to support the search and rescue operation.

MPA is coordinating the ongoing search and rescue operation with the Malaysian and Indonesian authorities.