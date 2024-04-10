Marine Link
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Ammonia Fuel Supply System

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 10, 2024

Source: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) for an ammonia fuel supply system and ammonia gas abatement system.

The fuel supply system will supply ammonia fuel to ammonia-powered marine engines developed by J-ENG, and the abatement system will safely treat any surplus ammonia. Both are remotely controlled automatically by an integrated control system. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will deliver the modules to J-ENG in 2025.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will bring together its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its history of building transport carriers and as a shipboard ammonia handling systems manufacturer.

