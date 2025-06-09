MJR Power & Automation Secures Contract With Stena Line

MJR Power & Automation, a leading UK-based marine electrical engineering specialist, has been awarded a contract by Stena Line to upgrade the Power Management Systems (PMS) on board the Stena Scotia and Stena Hibernia vessels.

The contract includes the design, engineering, supply, and commissioning of power management systems that will enhance the operational efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of the two vessels.

Upgrades for this project will involve the integration of modern digital control technology, improved monitoring capabilities, and enhanced automation features, all designed to optimize load sharing, power availability, and system redundancy in port and at sea.

The project is to be completed with minimal disruption to vessel operations during the scheduled dry dock, and will ensure the Stena Scotia and Stena Hibernia, two sister Ro-Ro freight vessels, continue to play a vital role in transporting goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Upgrades to these vessels also form part of Stena Line’s broader commitment to improvement in vessel performance, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility across its fleet.