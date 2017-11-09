Wärtsilä Modernizing Vessel for CCG

Related News

Arctic Oil Expansion Panned by Scientists

A group of 37 U.S.-based scientists whose research focuses on Arctic wildlife asked two U.S. senators in a letter on Thursday…

Workboat Tow-Hook to make U.S. Debut

A new tow-hook developed specifically for workboats by Henriksen Hooks, will be on show for the first time in the U.S. at…

Newport News Promotes Two

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced two promotions to the company’s leadership team at its Newport News Shipbuilding…

Damen Inks Deal for Three Ferries

At the Europort 2017 exhibition in Rotterdam, Damen Shipyards Group and Belgian ferry operator Aqualiner signed a contract…

Focus on Piracy Prevention at Djibouti

A high-level workshop in Djibouti has seen an exchange of ideas on preventing a resurgence of piracy in the West Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden…

U.S. Commerce Chief Ross Reportedly Divests Shipping Interests

According to a Reuters report, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has divested his interests in oil tanker company Diamond…

Royal Caribbean Takes the Lead on Fuel Cell Tech

As the maritime world rapidly evolves to incorporate increasingly clean and efficient power sources onboard ships at sea…

Line Optimization: 10% Fuel Savings for Hapag-Lloyd

Design changes made as a result of working with DNV GL has resulted in projected annual fuel savings of more than 10 percent…

Speedcast Launches SIGMA Gateway Xtreme

Speedcast International Limited, provider of fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, has announced the release of SIGMA Gateway Xtreme, a new network…

SBM Offshore: The Cost of Corruption Rises

Marine engineering group SBM Offshore said a Brazilian investigation into its role in corruption cases had not been resolved…

CPC: La Niña Chances at 65-75%

A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña conditions are predicted to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter 2017-18.