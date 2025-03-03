MOL Becomes Member of International e-Methane Coalition

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has joined the e-NG Coalition, an international alliance that aims to accelerate the development and use of e-methane to accelerate the decarbonization of shipping industry.

With the addition of MOL, the total number of participating companies of the e-NG alliance has increased to 20.

Through its participation in the alliance, MOL will establish an international supply chain for next-generation fuels and accelerate its initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of the shipping industry.

The e-NG Coalition aims to achieve a carbon-neutral society through the practical application of e-methane by promoting the development of appropriate assessment criteria and systems for environmental values and strengthening collaboration among companies involved throughout the value chain.

E-methane, which is synthesized from CO2 and hydrogen, is attracting attention as a next-generation fuel with low environmental impact that can be used in existing LNG-fueled vessels.

In addition to using carbon-neutral e-methane as marine fuel, MOL will contribute to the broader use of e-methane and the establishment of a value chain by developing a synthetic fuel supply chain, backed by its extensive know-how in LNG transport, accumulated over the past four decades, as well as expertise in ocean transport of liquefied CO2.

E-methane is expected to be adopted on a global scale as a sustainable and realistic approach to carbon neutrality that can be used with currently available LNG infrastructure.