MOL Gets ClassNK Blessing for Ammonia FSRU Design

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has been awarded an approval in principle (AiP) by ClassNK for a design of Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) for ammonia.

The ammonia FSRU has been jointly developed by MOL and MHI Group’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

Obtains AiP for Ammonia FSRU Design - A Step Toward Safe Utilization of Ammonia for Decarbonizing

The AiP gives MOL further assurances in its design and development of ammonia FSRU, the technology, which enables a large scale of storage and distribution of seaborn ammonia.

Introducing the ammonia FSRU concept, MOL expects to contribute to develop ammonia value chain as an alternative carbon neutral fuel.

FSRU is a floating facility designed for liquified gases and equipped with storage tanks and a regasification facility that receives liquified gas at sea, vaporizes it and sends it ashore.

It the advantages of lower cost and shorter construction period than those of the equivalent facilities onshore, according to MOL, which has gained considerable experience in the operation of FSRUs for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In applying for this AiP, MOL, along with ClassNK and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, conducted a hazard identification study (HAZID), and identified hazards and their risks to be considered in the design of the ammonia FSRU.

Prior to the HAZID, MOL conducted a gas dispersion study. The result of the gas dispersion study was used in the HAZID, that allowed the HAZID team to evaluate risks more quantitatively and narrow down specific preventive measures and countermeasures against ammonia leaks. The MOL Group said it will use this knowledge to further pursue the business development of ammonia FSRUs.