Marine Link
Thursday, January 23, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

MOL Grows Dry Bulk Carrier Fleet with Gearbulk Acquisition

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 21, 2025

(Credit: MOL)

(Credit: MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed the acquisition of 72% shares in Gearbulk, growing its fleet of dry bulk carriers to 338 vessels.

The completion of acquisition means Gearbulk is now MOL’s consolidated subsidiary.

Gearbulk has a proven track record of growth through the transport of semi-finished products such as pulp. MOL has had a 34-year partnership with Gearbulk since its equity participation in 1991.

With the consolidation, the MOL Group's fleet of dry bulk carriers will total 338 vessels, making it the world-leading dry bulk fleet.

Gearbulk's open hatch fleet, the largest in the world, will account for about 60 of those vessels, roughly 20%, and is expected to grow as a distinctive business and give the MOL Group a competitive advantage.

MOL will develop a global sales network, which responds to the global economy's changing supply chains and trade patterns, through Gearbulk's highly specialized operations and worldwide network, the company said.

In addition, Gearbulk will further strengthen its services by creating synergies such as the creation of new business opportunities and improving the efficiency of ship allocation.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

The Human Element in Maritime Decarbonization

Ship Tech To Enable Green Shipping Corridors is ‘Good to Go’

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week