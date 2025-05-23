Marine Link
MOL Inks Long-Term Time Charter Deal for Newbuilding VLCC

May 23, 2025

LNG dual-fuel VLCC (Credit: MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has ordered a new LNG-fueled very large crude carrier (VLCC), which will sail under a long-term time charter contract with Idemitsu Tanker.

The vessel will be the first dual-fuel VLCC to be chartered to a Japanese oil company.

It will be built at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering in China, which is jointly operated by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and China COSCO Shipping Corporation.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2027.

Tanker Market: Nigeria's Refining Revolution Reshapes West Africa's Energy Landscape

