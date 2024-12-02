MOL Launches Mitsui Ocean Fuji Cruise Ship

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has launched the Mitsui Ocean Fuji cruise ship, owned by MOL Group company MOL Cruises.

The 32,477-ton Mitsui Ocean Fuji, the first cruise ship in Japan with all suite cabins, will offer a total of five debut cruise packages and one New Year's cruise through January 2025.

In addition to cruises to and from Yokohama, it also offers cruises to andfrom Kobe and Nagoya, and cruise to and from Beppu, Shimonoseki, Shingu, Kochi, Nagoya, Sakaide, Kobe, Matsuyama, Hakata, Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, and other beautiful seaside destinations in Japan.

"Today, we are pleased to send off the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, the second cruise ship for Mitsui Ocean Cruises. We have been eagerly awaiting this day to welcome you on board.

“The Mitsui Ocean Fuji looks forward to taking you on a beautiful voyage in Japan, embodying the deep traditional culture of Japan and the beauty and delicate taste of the ocean and nature,” said Tsunemichi Mukai, MOL Cruises, Ltd. President & CEO.