MOL Orders Six LNG-fueled Vessels

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced it has ordered six liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled vessels—four bulk carriers and two tankers—as the Japanese shipping company makes headway toward its goal of 90 LNG-fueled vessels by 2030.

The company said on Friday signed a deal for construction of four 210,000 DWT-class Capesize bulkers with CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., marking MOL's first newbuild order from the Chinese shipyard. Slated for delivery in succession from 2025 through 2026, the 210,000 DWT bulk carriers will be about 300 meters long with 50 meters breadth.

MOL also concluded a contract for construction of two 309,000 DWT-class VLCCs with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI). This new ordered VLCC will be built by Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. in China, jointly operated by KHI and China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited. This is the first LNG-fueled VLCC ordered from a Japanese tanker operator. The newbuilding VLCCs are scheduled for delivery from 2025 through 2026. The 309,000 DWT tankers will be about 339.5 meters long with 60 meters breadth.

(Image: MOL)

MOL is planning to expand its fleet of LNG-fueled vessels to about 90 by 2030 as part of its decarbonization/low carbonization agenda, which targets net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

To date, MOL Group has ordered 16 oceangoing LNG-fueled vessels, including the newly ordered Capesize bulkers and VLCCs, in addition to car carriers, additional bulkers and six coastal vessels such as ferries, a tugboat and coastal cargo vessel.