MOL PLUS to Invest in Deep Tech Startup Fund

MOL PLUS intends to invest in deep tech through the “Global Fund 2” managed by UntroD Capital Asia.

Deep tech is technology solutions based on substantial scientific or engineering challenges.

Global Fund 2 aims to solve social issues by investing in deep tech startups, mainly in the seed stage through Series B. The investment area will focus on startups based in Southeast Asia, but will also cover startups outside the region with high growth potential in Southeast Asia.

MOL PLUS will strengthen its investment and collaboration with startups in deep tech x shipping, logistics, blue economy and the environmental sector.

Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and many deep tech startups have emerged in recent years. Therefore, MOL PLUS has established a desk in Singapore. The MOL Group also has a worldwide network of offices, and MOL PLUS will attempt to further expand opportunities for collaboration within the group through the fund.

UntroD was established in 2015 and has managed Real Tech Fund 1-4 (domestic funds), Real Tech Global Fund 1-2 (global funds), and Real Tech Growth Fund 1 (domestic fund), with a total management amount exceeding ¥30 billion ($205 million). In June 2024, it rebranded to UntroD, meaning “untrodden,” embodying its commitment to pioneering unexplored territories to prove their economic viability, thereby creating a sustainable system where capital and talent continue to flow.



