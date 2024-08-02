MOL Secures ‘World’s First’ AiP for LNG Carrier with Wind-Assisted Propulsion

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has been awarded an approval in principle (AiP) by ClassNK for the design of a membrane LNG Carrier with Wind Challenger wind-assisted propulsion system.

The AiP marks the world's first approval for an LNG carrier with a wind-assisted propulsion system, according to MOL, which developed the design of the system together with Hanwha Ocean.

The LNG carrier that has obtained this AiP is capable of entering LNG terminals worldwide. It boasts cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and is equipped with two Wind Challenger sails.

The detailed design work is currently underway for a new LNG carrier ordered by MOL from Hanwha Ocean, aiming for actual installation.

MOL, Hanwha Ocean, and ClassNK conducted a risk assessment that comprehensively evaluated factors such as the placement of the sails, their impact on visibility, emergency operation procedures, and other safety measures, leading to the obtaining this AiP.

Additionally, the evaluation of the impact on the cargo tank due to the sail installation, conducted by the French engineering firm Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT), the designer of the vessel's cargo tank, contributed to obtaining this AiP.

GTT has confirmed that the structural safety of the tank is sufficiently ensured, even when considering the stresses imposed by sails.

Under its net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions strategy, MOL plans to launch 25 vessels equipped with the Wind Challenger by 2030 and 80 vessels by 2035.