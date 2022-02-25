Marine Link
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Moldovan-flagged Tanker Hit by Missile on Ukraine Coast

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 25, 2022

The Millennial Spirit while bearing its previous name Freya - ©Magnar Lyngstad/MarineTraffic.com

Moldova's naval agency said on Friday that a Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker with a Russian crew was hit by a missile near Ukraine's port of Odessa, injuring two people, and that it was unclear who had fired at the vessel.

Vadim Pavalachi, deputy director at the naval agency, told Reuters that the crew of the Millennial Spirit was Russian.

"We just heard 10 minutes ago that all the crew were saved but two were seriously injured and are on the way to hospital," Pavalachi said.

The tanker is small at 2,200 tonnes and the second commercial vessel to be hit since the invasion began.

On Thursday, the Turkish-owned Yasa Jupiter cargo ship was hit by a bomb off Odessa.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

