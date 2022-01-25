Monaco Fire/Rescue Boat Features Smartgyro Stabilization

Italian boat builder High Tech Marine (HTM) is constructing a new firefighting and rescue patrol boat for operation in the harbor waters and along the Monaco coastline.

Commissioned by the Monaco Government, the vessel will be delivered by September 2022 and enter service immediately, enabling the region’s Corps des Sapeurs-Pompiers to provide firefighting and rescue services in the Principality's ports and along a coastal zone which may include the surrounding French territorial waters.

A Smartgyro SG20 stabilization unit will be installed on the highly bespoke 12.85m vessel to effectively eliminate roll in the harshest conditions, facilitating rescue operations and firefighting procedures, while also aiding safe transportation of passengers and improving comfort for the crew.





In 2021, YANMAR-backed Smartgyro announced the addition of the SG20, suitable for boats from about 45 feet to 55 feet, and SG60, for boats from 55 feet to 65 feet, to further expand its unique line-up of advanced gyroscopic stabilizers and meet the needs of more boat owners and builders. (Image: Smartgyro)

Recently introduced to the market as the smallest model in the Smartgyro range, the SG unit delivered to the Italian tender specialist is ideal for the size of this patrol boat and was the first SG20 sold when the agreement was finalized late in 2021.

Massimiliano Fontana, CEO and yacht designer High Tech Marine, said, “As custom producers, we were able to include a range of features that is rare for a boat of this size, fully satisfying the customer’s requests during the Monaco Government call for bids. We aim to create a product with the highest quality, without neglecting any details, both from an aesthetic and functional point of view. We are using only Italian-made accessories, with the exception of a Finnish propulsion system.

“Due to our experience in building luxury tenders for mega yachts, we know it is crucial to give a boat of this type the right comfort. In comparison with other competitors on the market, we considered Smartgyro the best quality. One of the main reasons for choosing the SG20 is undoubtedly the accessibility and innovation brought by Smartgyro in this sector, which allows for any maintenance and service without completely removing the gyro. This is a significant advantage for the vessel. Apart from improved comfort for the benefit of the crew, the stabilizer is necessary for rescue operations to be carried out more safely and easily in rough seas, and also for the transportation of patients or survivors. During the extinguishing of fires, it will allow more precise operation, in combination with the electronic anchor.”

The Principality of Monaco firefighting and rescue boat will carry 10 crew members, including a pilot and fire-fighting operator, plus eight rescue members with specific equipment such as scuba-diving gear or firefighting equipment. The vessel's high-performance hull will allow top speeds over 40 knots for safe, high-speed navigation in up to 4-meter waves.