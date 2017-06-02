Arcadia Receives EU MRV Monitoring Plans

Greek company Arcadia Shipmanagement Co Ltd became the first to receive verification from classification society DNV GL for compliant monitoring plans for its entire fleet under the new EU emissions monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) regulation. The company was presented with a certificate recognizing the achievement at DNV GL’s Piraeus office.

“We are very proud to be the first shipping company to have been awarded the verified EU MRV management plans, for our fleet, by the world’s leading classification society, DNV GL,” said Mattheou Dimitrios, Managing Director of Arcadia Shipmanagement Co Ltd. “This verification marks the first milestone for smooth compliance with the EU MRV regulation.”

“At Arcadia we are committed to providing safe and reliable transportation of oil by sea and continue to broaden the values and ideas that build safety and environmental excellence, applying effective management systems to comply with incoming regulations to consistently achieve reliable and environmental incident-free performance,” Dimitrios added.

The EU MRV regulation entered into force on July 1, 2015, and it requires ship owners and operators to annually monitor, report and verify CO2 emissions for vessels larger than 5,000 gross tonnage (GT) calling at any EU and EFTA (Norway and Iceland) port. Data collection takes place on a per voyage basis and starts January 1, 2018. The aggregated ship emission and efficiency data will be published by the European Commission by June 30, 2019 and then every consecutive year.

“The EU MRV is the first of many regulations that will require more of the shipping industry in terms of data collection and sharing,” said George Teriakidis, Business Development Manager, DNV GL – Region South East Europe & Middle East. “We have invested in developing our competence and services for this new regime, including putting in place a set of digital solutions that will make compliance as simple and transparent as possible for our customers.”