Monjasa Acquires Two Tankers

Monjasa remains active in the market for secondhand tonnage following the acquisitions of three tankers earlier this year. The oil and shipping group on Thursday revealed additional ownership of the two tankers, Monjasa Leader (68,589-dwt) and Monjasa Refiner (13,051-dwt) for floating storage and bunker operations in West Africa.

Monjasa recently took delivery of the two vessels Monjasa Leader (formerly Cabo San Antonio) in Algeciras, Spain and Monjasa Refiner (formerly Saturn) in Bremerhaven, Germany respectively.

Both tankers were then dry docked for renewal surveys, name change and subsequent hull blasting and painting matching the Monjasa fleet design

Later this month, Monjasa Leader replaces SKS Dokka (119,456-dwt), which has served Monjasa on time charter for the past three years.

At the same time, Monjasa has finalized the selling process of the 13,781-dwt oil and chemical tanker, Monjasa Runner, which will be repositioned from West Africa to the Mediterranean Sea for continued operations with her new owners.

Overall, the Middle East & Africa accounts for 27% of Monjasa’s total volume of 6.4m tonnes of bunkers supplied in 2022, while Monjasa’s fleet comprises some 30 tankers and barges deployed worldwide.

Since 2018, the number of Monjasa-owned vessels has increased from five to 13. The group has also extended its technical ship management capacity through further development of the in-house company, Montec, which today comprises 20+ maritime specialists based in Dubai.

Monjasa Group shipping director, Torben Maigaard Nielsen said, “The Monjasa Leader becomes our largest fleet member and represents our single most important tanker acquisition ever. Given the limited opportunities of storing fuel products ashore, our floating storage solution is the backbone of our West Africa marine fuels operations and allows for our supply tankers to frequently go alongside the vessel to load cargo. Providing maritime end-to-end logistics in West Africa is a challenging task, but we are confident that our two new vessels bring the efficiency and flexibility needed.”