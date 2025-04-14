Moored Dredger Sinks off Singapore, No Casualties Reported

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has reported that a moored Belize-registered dredger, KSE Hitachi, had sunk off Tuas in Singapore.

According to MPA, there were no personnel reported to be on board the dredger at the time of the incident, with port operations remaining unaffected.

MPA is investigating the incident, and navigational broadcast has been issued to advise passing vessels to keep clear of the area.

The dredger’s company is making arrangements to salvage the vessel.

Three MPA patrol crafts have been deployed to the site to render assistance.