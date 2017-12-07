Box Ship Breaks from Mooring in Boston

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is investigating how a containership broke free from its mooring in Boston on Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard, along with Massport Fire Department, Boston Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and port tugs responded to 1,065-foot vessel, Helsinki Bridge, that broke free at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Terminal workers aboard the ship at the time were able to safely disembark, and no injuries or pollution have been reported, the Coast Guard said.

The incident caused some damage to the pier, local media reported

A docking pilot boarded the vessel and worked with the ship's crew to escort the Helsinki Bridge to Broad Sound where it remains anchored.