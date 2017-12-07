Marine Link
Thursday, December 7, 2017

Box Ship Breaks from Mooring in Boston

December 7, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is investigating how a containership broke free from its mooring in Boston on Wednesday morning.
 
The Coast Guard, along with Massport Fire Department, Boston Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and port tugs responded to 1,065-foot vessel, Helsinki Bridge, that broke free at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
 
Terminal workers aboard the ship at the time were able to safely disembark, and no injuries or pollution have been reported, the Coast Guard said.
 
The incident caused some damage to the pier, local media reported.
 
A docking pilot boarded the vessel and worked with the ship's crew to escort the Helsinki Bridge to Broad Sound where it remains anchored.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News