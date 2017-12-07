Box Ship Breaks from Mooring in Boston

Related News
Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability
Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…
CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries
The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…
First Oil and Contract Start-up for Libra FPSO
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. announced that its jointly owned floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, the…
TGS Shares Fall after Q2 Sales Disappoint
Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.
Wärtsilä Introduces its Smart Marine Ecosystem Vision
The smart technology group Wärtsilä is at the forefront of harnessing the changes taking place in the shipping industry to…
Huon’s Tassie Homecoming
HMAS Huon capped off a South West Pacific deployment recently with the final of six port visits to Hobart, Tasmania, and…
Queen Elizabeth Welcomes UK’s New Aircraft Carrier
The U.K.’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned into the Royal Navy fleet this morning by Her Majesty The Queen.
Robert Allan Delivers Two RAmparts 3200 CL Tugs to Ocean Sparkle
In 2011, Ocean Pioneer and Ocean Perfect, the first two RAmparts 3200 CL tugs developed by Robert Allan exclusively for Cheoy Lee Shipyards…
Cananda Chamber of Shipping on Anchorage Operations
The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the federal government’s announcement of details concerning the review and modernization…
Fugro Wins Work at US Offshore Wind Sites
Fugro said it has been awarded contracts by Ørsted to undertake geotechnical investigations at two large-scale offshore wind development sites in the U.S. Ørsted…
DNV GL Launches D-Class
DNV GL has launched a “D-Class” (Data Smart Classification) joint development project to develop an innovative Dynamic positioning…
Top Maritime News
Bouchard's Fleet Expansion Continues
Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. announced the new construction of ATB unit M/V Evening Breeze and Barge B. No.
Federal Waterways Infrastructure Outlook
Waterways Infrastructure Investments: and President Trump’s First Budget On Capitol Hill, October 1 was the first day of 2018
PanOcean Signs USD 1.8bln Deal with Brazil's Vale, Orders Six VLOCs
South Korean shipper Pan Ocean has won a 1.98 trillion won ($1.82 billion) contract to transport iron ore over a period of 27 years for Brazilian
C-Job Opens Ukraine Office
With its new location in Nikolayev, Ukraine, ship design and engineering company C-Job Naval Architects has opened its first international office.