Moose Boats Delivers Harbor Patrol Catamaran

Moose Boats, a boat designer and manufacturer in the San Francisco Bay Area, has delivered an M2-36 catamaran to the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol.

The M2 will serve as both a law enforcement and fireboat responding throughout the Santa Barbara harbor and coastal region.

The build features twin 300 HP Suzuki outboards with contra-rotating dual stainless-steel propellers.

A dedicated Volvo Penta diesel engine that powers its firefighting capabilities with up to 1,500 GPM through two TFT monitors, handline discharges and one five-inch large supply discharge.

The pilot house is thermostatically controlled for patient care and crew comfort.

The M2 was secured through (GSA) General Services Administration pricing with planning and budgeting for the vessel starting 10 years ago. According to Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Harbor Master, Nathan Alldredge, the Moose Boat “will provide the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol with an ideal platform geared towards marine law enforcement, emergency medical response, ocean rescue, marine firefighting, search and rescue and emergency towing operations.”

The Harbor Patrol is the primary emergency response for the city’s harbor, marina, beaches and wharf. Additionally, Harbor Patrol’s area of responsibility extends to the near coastal waters of the Pacific Ocean from Santa Barbara Point to Loon Point and out to 3 miles. Rescue and mutual aid calls extend the operating area out to Coal Oil Point, Rincon Island, and out to 12 miles in the Santa Barbara Channel.

A video of the vessel in action is available here.