Moose Boats Delivers New Catamaran to Westar Marine Services

California boatbuilder Moose Boats announced the delivery of its latest project, a 75-foot crew and cargo transfer vessel to San Francisco based Westar Marine Services.

Moose Boats' biggest project to date, the catamaran will be used in the San Francisco Bay for passenger and cargo transfers. With a carrying capacity of more than 15,000 pounds of cargo and a passenger capacity of 28, the boat, christened the Madison Lynne, is an Incat Crowther designed USCG Subchapter T vessel.

A Volvo Penta IPS (Integrated Propulsion System) ensures fuel efficiency and maneuverability hard to find in other propulsion systems.

“This build was a great collaborative effort between Westar, Incat Crowther, Helmut’s Marine, Volvo Penta and Moose Boats,” Moose GM Steve Dirkes said. “To see a boat of this size walk sideways without any bow thrusters is pretty incredible and a testament to the Volvo Penta IPS drives. We appreciate Westar choosing us for this build and hope they are as happy with their new boat as we are to have built it.”

Westar Marine Services has been serving the San Francisco maritime community since its founding in 1976. Offering marine construction services, escort and towing, barges, water taxis and stores deliveries, their experienced crews are available 24/7 from their home dock at Pier 50.