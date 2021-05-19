Moose Boats Hires Ken Royal as Sales VP

Califronia-based boat builder Moose Boats said it has hired Ken Royal as vice president of sales.

Royal has extensive experience operating Moose Boats as a firefighter with the Tiburon Fire Protection District, and training other operators on Moose Boats, and will bring these skills and knowledge to help grow the Moose Boats brand. “Having logged over 15 years serving his district aboard two Moose Boats catamarans, we find his expertise in real world applications to be of great value to both current and prospective Moose Boats clients” said Stephen Dirkes, general manager of Moose Boats.

Royal said, “I am a huge believer in the Moose Boat as the ideal platform for firefighting, search and rescue, recovery, and patrol missions. Moose Boats has provided our organization with a proven powerhouse vessel with safety, comfort and security for us to do our jobs. Having a need for a stable vessel while mitigating the many hazards in rough conditions of the San Francisco Bay, is absolutely critical…I wouldn’t want any other platform than a catamaran to work from.”

In addition to Royal’s fire service background, he is also an adjunct professor for Cal Maritime’s Marine Emergency Response Boat program, a licensed paramedic, and he has vessel delivery experience aboard both power and sailboats in many parts of the world.