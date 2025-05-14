Moran Towing Christens New Tug Mary Jane Moran at Port Arthur

On April 5, 2025, Moran Towing celebrated the christening of the Mary Jane Moran with their crews, customers, port partners, and the family of the namesake in Port Arthur, TX. The event marked the arrival of a powerful new tug and honored a family who have been a part of our story for decades.

Named in honor of Mary Jane Marchisotto, wife of longtime employee Alan Marchisotto, the christening was a heartfelt tribute to the personal connections that drive their work every day. The Mary Jane Moran was named in honor of Mary Jane Marchisotto, wife of longtime employee Alan Marchisotto. Credit: Moran Towing

Designed by Crowley Engineering Services and built by Master Boat Builders, Inc. in Coden, Alabama, the Mary Jane Moran joins an evolving fleet of low-emission, high-horsepower ASD tractor tugs supporting ship assist and escort operations for larger vessels entering the port.

Built for versatility, she delivers over 5,100 horsepower, measures 86 feet in length with a 36-foot beam, and is both LEV-certified and ABS escort rated. She carries +A-1 Towing Service, +AMS, and LEV (Low Emissions Vessel) classifications, designed to meet the evolving demands of today’s harbors with strength, versatility, maneuverability and sustainability.

The Mary Jane is equipped with a high-performance Markey Machinery hawser winch on the bow for superior line-handling capabilities and features Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) units to remove NOx from engine exhaust, in compliance with EPA Tier 4 emissions standards. The Mary Jane Moran joins the George James Moran, Paul T Moran, and Patricia B Moran as some of the newest sustainability-focused, high-performance ASD tractor tugs.