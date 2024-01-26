Moran Tug Crew Honored for Rescue Efforts

The crew of Moran Towing's tug Lynne Moran has been honored for its courageous response and rescue of two stranded boaters near the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on the evening of October 25, 2023.

The crew has received the U.S. Coast Guard Public Service Commendation, presented by Captain O’Connell, as well as the American Waterways Operators (AWO) Honor and Excellence in Rescue Operations (HERO) Award, presented by Brian Vahey, AWO’s Vice President, Atlantic Region.

In collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Baltimore City Marine Fire Rescue Unit, our crew, Captain Eddie Lucas; Roman Arabski, Deckhand; Evan Kinkel, Mate; William Flynn, Engineer; and Aaron Arabski, Deckhand Trainee; swiftly responded to a distress call reporting boaters in the water. Utilizing water rescue equipment and training, the Lynne Moran crew executed a precise and safe recovery of the stranded boaters. Once on board, the rescued individuals received attentive care from Moran crew members until they could be transferred to a local fire boat for further attention and medical evaluation.

"We are immensely proud of the professionalism and courage displayed by the Lynne Moran crew. Their quick response and dedication highlight Moran's commitment to safety and the expertise of our crews,” stated Nathan Hauser, Regional Vice President-Northeast of Moran. "Our mariners are not only exceptionally trained and equipped for such scenarios but, more importantly, they exhibit a genuine willingness to respond, joining the ranks of many Moran colleagues honored over the years for their swift and professional assistance to fellow mariners.”

The 5,100-horsepower twin screw Z-drive tug Lynne Moran was built in 2005 by Washburn and Doughty Associates of East Boothbay, Maine. Moran currently operates the vessel out of Baltimore / Piney Point.