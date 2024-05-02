Mother and Son to Pay £5,000 for Obstructing UK Coastguard

A mother and son will have to pay more than £2,000 for obstructing the work of the U.K.'s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

On March 3, 2022, Rhys Wonnacott, of Milford Haven, prevented MCA surveyors boarding the fishing vessel Provider, moored at Milford Haven Harbour. Because of this, surveyors were unable to complete an inspection of the vessel, as part of a Fishing Vessel Concentrated Inspection Campaign that was taking place that day.

Obstructing an MCA surveyor from their duties is against the law, under Section 258 of the Merchant Shipping Act 1995.

On Thursday at Haverford West Magistrates’ Court, Rhys Wonnacott was fined £800 and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £320 and costs of £1,000.

Following the incident in 2022, Rhys’ mother, Louise Wonnacott, also of Milford Haven, repeatedly failed to provide the MCA with required documentation as part of an ongoing investigation, after claiming her and Rhys Wonnacott were not responsible for the fishing vessel Provider. She did not respond to the MCA for around 7 months – between March and October 2023.

Not supplying the required documents is an offence under Section 260 of the Merchant Shipping Act 1995.

At the same court hearing, Louise Wonnacott was fined £2,000 and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £800 and costs of £1,000.

Following the sentencings, Maritime Investigator Lesley Hopker said, "The MCA and its surveyors encourage and assist operators to maintain high quality vessels, and inspect ships where concerns have been identified, to ensure safety standards are upheld within the maritime industry.

"Obstructing MCA staff prevents them from delivering its commitment for safer lives, safer ship and cleaner seas.

"The result today reflects the importance of the MCA’s work, and the importance of working with the MCA to ensure you and your vessel are as safe and prepared as can be."