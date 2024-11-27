Motus Technology to Deliver Cranes for NOAA’s Research Vessels

Norwegian crane specialist Motus Technology has secured a contract to provide its cranes and handling equipment for National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Class B research vessels.

Working in collaboration with Kongsberg Maritime, Motus’ new contract follows the equipment supply deal for NOAA’s Class A vessels in 2021.

Motus will provide its CTD (Telescopic Deploy and Retrieval Arm), along with the MMC10 and MMC240 cranes.

These systems are designed to operate effectively in tough marine environments, ensuring reliable and efficient handling of critical research equipment.

The new vessels will focus primarily on ocean mapping and nautical charting, essential for safe navigation in U.S. ports and harbors, while also supporting the assessment and management of living marine resources.

‘We are honoured to be collaborating with Kongsberg Maritime on the NOOA projects. Our commitment to this project underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive, trustworthy, and reliable deck handling equipment,” said Magnus Lerheim, VP Sales in Motus.

In 2023, NOAA announced it would be adding two new charting and mapping vessels to the NOAA fleet.

The two Class B research ships will be named Surveyor and Navigator.

The Surveyor and Navigator will be built by Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors in Houma, Louisiana, and are expected to be completed in 2027 and 2028.