MPC Container Ships Appoints Fuhrmann as CFO

Oslo-based shipping company MPC Container Ships ASA on Thursday announced it has appointed Moritz Fuhrmann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from December 1, 2022. Fuhrmann will succeed the current CFO, Dr. Benjamin Pfeifer, who has resigned his position to pursue new opportunities.

Fuhrmann joins the company from London-based Hayfin Capital Management LLP, where he has served as Principal in the maritime team. Prior to that, he has worked for DVB Bank in Germany and the Netherlands, Credit Suisse in Germany and the U.S., as well as for a German ship broker.

Fuhrmann is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and holds an MSc in Shipping, Trade & Finance from Cass Business School in London.