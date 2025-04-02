MPCC, NCL, Elkem Christen Dual-Fuel Methanol Container Ship

MPC Container Ships (MPCC), in partnership with North Sea Container Line (NCL) and Elkem, have christened the NCL VESTLAND, the first of two dual-fuel 1,300 TEU newbuildings to be delivered in 2025

The ceremony marks the start of the vessel’s service between Western, Central and Northern Norway and Rotterdam.

The container feeder vessel is the first of two MPCC dual-fuel 1,300 TEU newbuildings to be delivered in 2025, and is also the first dual-fuel vessel in the MPCC fleet which enables operation on methanol.

The vessels come with 15-year time charters to NCL, backed by CoAs from various parties, including a 15-year CoA with Norwegian industrial group Elkem.

The vessels will enable more effective and environmentally friendly transportation of Norwegian goods and critical metals and materials to European and international markets.

“Together with our partners NCL and Elkem, this project allows us to set up a green transportation corridor in Northern Europe, whilst allowing us to make the right move towards a further decarbonization of the fleet.

“It also demonstrates that we can meet ambitious environmental goals by joining forces with like-minded partners and we are excited to facilitate a green container shipping supply chain along the Norwegian coastline,” said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPCC.