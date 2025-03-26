MPCC Sells Five Container Ships as Part of Fleet Optimization Effort

MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has entered into an agreement to sell five vessels en bloc, involving three 1,300 TEU vessels and two 2,000 TEU vessels.

Separately, two vessels were recently sold to an undisclosed buyer. The average age of the seven sold vessels is 17 years.

The five vessels will be sold with the existing charters attached, which will reduce the revenue backlog by approximately $40 million, subject to the respective handover dates, of which $24 million relates to 2025.

The vessels are sold to unrelated parties, and the completion of the sale transactions is subject to successful handover of the vessels.

Consequently, the company is updating its financial guidance for 2025. The updated guidance for 2025 is revenues of $485 million - $500 million and EBITDA of $305 million - $325 million.

“We are committed to continued renewal of the fleet with a focus on optimization and sustainability. These transactions are highly accretive on a per share basis and follow our strategy to enhance the fleet composition and build the company for years to come.

“In addition to the divestments and following the successful bond tap of $75 million last week, we are pleased to announce the completion of our first Japanese financing transaction, for the re-financing of one of our eco vessels.

“This is MPCC’s first facility in the highly competitive Japanese financing market which ideally positions the company for further accretive fleet optimization measures,” said Moritz Fuhrmann, Co-CEO and CFO at MPCC.