Mr. Marine Names Laarhuis CEO

Mr. Marine announced it has appointed Charles Laarhuis as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 15. Laarhuis succeeds Karel Peters in leading the global operations of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC)organization.

With a robust background in the maritime and oil & gas sectors, Laarhuis brings a wealth of experience to Mr. Marine. After several years at sea as a marine engineer, Laarhuis transitioned to shore-based leadership roles in the TIC and classification fields, overseeing operations across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Most recently, he focused on developing new products and engaging in M&A activities within the TIC sector, successfully expanding into emerging markets.

Laarhuis said, “I am excited to join Mr. Marine in its journey towards innovation and growth in the marine sector. My goal is to build on the strong foundation laid by Karel Peters and drive forward our mission of ensuring the safety and compliance of vessels worldwide. I believe in fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence, empowering our team to exceed client expectations and adapt to the evolving needs of the marine industry.”

Mr. Marine performs TIC of marine elevators, ballast water treatment systems, and marine fixed and portable instruments.