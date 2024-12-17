MSC 109 Advances Autonomous Ship Code

The Maritime Safety Committee met for its 109th session at IMO Headquarters in London from December 2 to 6, 2024. The outcomes include:

Amendments to mandatory IGC and IGF Codes adopted

The Committee adopted amendments to Chapter 16 of the IGC Code, related to the use as fuel of cargoes identified as toxic products, in the context of alternative fuels and new technologies. The amendments are expected to enter into force on July 1, 2026.

The Committee adopted amendments to parts A and A-1 of the IGF Code relate to ship design, fire safety, ventilation and other safety issues. The amendments are expected to enter into force on January 1, 2028.

Roadmap revised for the development of a Code for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS)

The Committee continued its work to develop a Code to regulate autonomous ships, with re-establishment of the working group (WG) which has already finalized chapters on risk assessment, connectivity and search and rescue for the draft MASS Code.

Given the remaining work to be done, the Committee agreed to a revised road map for developing the MASS Code, subject to further revision when necessary:

• May 2026 - finalize and adopt non-mandatory MASS Code;

• December 2026 - develop a framework for an Experience-building phase (EBP) post adoption of the non-mandatory MASS Code;

• 2028 - commence development of the mandatory MASS Code, based on the non-mandatory Code and result from the EBP and review conducted by the relevant sub-committees, and consider amendments to SOLAS (new chapter) for the Code's adoption;

• By 1 July 2030 - adoption of the mandatory Code, for entry into force on 1 Jan 2032.

Development of a safety regulatory framework to support ships using new technologies and alternative fuels

The Committee received an update on the work of the Correspondence Group on Development of a Safety Regulatory Framework to Support the Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships using New Technologies and Alternative Fuels (GHG safety).

The Correspondence Group, established at MSC 108, has been working on capturing detailed information (technical background, hazards, and risks to ship/shoreside) for the new technologies and alternative fuels. Safety obstacles and gaps in existing regulations are also being assessed.

The Committee endorsed the addition of a new category on "swappable traction lithium-ion battery containers" to the list of new technologies developed by the Correspondence Group. The Correspondence Group will continue work intersessionally and report to MSC 110.

Cyber risk management

The Committee advanced its work to identify next steps to enhance maritime cybersecurity, following the approval by MSC 108 of the revised Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Risk Management (MSC-FAL.1/Circ.3/Rev.2)

The Committee agreed on the need to further develop cybersecurity standards for ships and port facilities, with the possibility of establishing a working group at MSC 110. The Committee invited Member States and international organizations to submit proposals for consideration on the next steps to enhance maritime cybersecurity; and extended the target completion of the output to 2026.

Piracy and armed robbery against ships - updates

The Committee received an update on developments related to piracy and armed robbery against ships. According to information received on IMO's GISIS platform, 72 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported to IMO as having occurred or been attempted in January to June 2024. For the same period in 2023, 90 incidents were reported. This constitutes a decrease of approximately 20% at the global level compared to the same period in 2023.

The areas most affected by acts of piracy and armed robbery against ships in January to June 2024 were the Straits of Malacca and Singapore area (37), Indian Ocean (13), West Africa (10), Arabian Sea (7), followed by the South China Sea (4) and South America (Atlantic) (1).

Guidelines on the recovery of deceased people approved

The Committee approved the MSC-FAL circular on Guidelines concerning the recovery of deceased persons and of death after recovery. This will be forwarded to the Facilitation Committee (FAL) for its concurrent approval.

The guidelines address the need for awareness about the proper handling of non-survivors in migrant boats, supplementing resolution MSC.528 (106) on Recommended cooperation to ensure the safety of life at sea, the rescue of persons in distress at sea and the safe disembarkation of survivors.

This includes legal and cultural considerations, as well as paying due respect to the practice of the migrants, the local public health policies in handling a deceased person among survivors rescued in a migrant boat; and considerations in handing over bodies between various organizations.



