MSC Taps the Digital Revolution to Cut Fleet Emissions, Fuel Burn

It’s trite (but true) to say that in the maritime industry’s quest to cut emissions, there is no ‘silver bullet’ solution, rather a series of small step changes that cumulatively add up over time. Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, recently hosted Giuseppe Gargiulo, Head of Newbuildings, MSC and Daniel Bischofberger, CEO, Accelleron, to specifically discuss the development and delivery of Accelleron’s FITS2 technology, and automation technology built with MSC and premised on Accelleron’s cumulative 100+ years of turbocharger experience. While the focus of the tech talk was FITS2, both leaders shared with Maritime Matters a much broader look inside MSC – its current fleet of 900 ships with 120 more on order – and how it balances and rationalizes the integration of new technology on newbuilds and existing ships to help meet ever tightening emission reduction goals.