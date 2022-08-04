MSHS Acquires West Coast Pacific Power Group

Motor Services Hugo Stamp, Inc. (MSHS) said it has acquired marine, power generation and commercial automatic transmissions business Pacific Power Group (PPG).

The PPG/MSHS partnership will involve both companies functioning as separate brands. The partnership will also have the capability to leverage broader and deeper expertise through its technical talent located across North America. PPG’s nine facilities extend services throughout the Western United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Gulf of Mexico with MSHS completing coverage for the Gulf of Mexico, the Eastern United States, and the Caribbean.

“For over 30 years, PPG and MSHS have strived to be their client’s leading choice, recognized for their customer-centered mindset and commitment to a set of market-differentiating core values. I am excited to create a platform where our employees can work together and leverage their collective power to propel our customers’ businesses,” said David A. Santamaria, CEO, PPG/MSHS. “We will continue on our path to be the leading choice for our partners, customers, and employees”.

“I am especially excited about how the scale of these firms together provides a new rationale for increased talent recruiting and training, to further expand our technical services,” said Bill Mossey, PPG President, “Through an expanded investment in this area, we will strive to become more capable, with greater capacity to solve our customer’s challenges and allow them to focus on their business.”