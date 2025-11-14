MTF Issues New Guidelines for Qualitative Risk Assessments for Alternative-Fueled Ships

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) announced the publication of guidelines for conducting qualitative risk assessments for alternative fueled ships: HAZID and HAZOP.

The use of alternative fuels will be key to addressing the "2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships." While the IMO has developed guidelines for design and operation of ships capable of using them, the Alternative Design and Approval process is required for most alternative fuels until mandatory regulations are in place. This dictates using qualitative risk assessment to document an equivalent level of safety compared with a vessel designed to operate with conventional fuels.

Existing guidelines, such as MSC.1/Circ.1455 and IACS Rec. 146, remain valuable references to the general process for handling alternative design, independent of technology. With the industry’s expanding adoption of alternative fuels and lessons learned from recent projects, MTF considered that there is a need to make supplement to these documents to cover a wider range of fuels and technologies.

The new MTF report provides guidelines for conducting qualitative risk assessments as a core component of the approval process for alternative fueled ships. This addresses both HAZID and HAZOP studies, detailing qualification requirements for involved personnel and outlining the procedural steps involved. The guidelines also specify required input documents, reporting requirements and risk criteria. The guidelines support the identification of potential hazardous events and the development of preventive and mitigative safeguards to manage risks associated with the use of alternative fuels.

The new guidelines were presented at the MTF Seminar on Safe Maritime Decarbonization held during Europort on November 6, 2025. With the expected increase in alternative fueled vessels, both newbuilds and retrofits, panel discussions with industry leaders focused on the relevance of the guidelines and their effective implementation to ensure consistent outcomes providing transparency and trust to the industry stakeholders.